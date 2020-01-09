Amarillo police chief hired to lead Plano PD

article

The city of Plano officially has a new police chief.

Ed Drain was hired to replace former Chief Gregory Rushin, who was promoted to deputy city manager.

Drain started his law enforcement career with the Plano Police Department in 1994 and worked in various units including traffic, SWAT and the bomb squad.

Since October 2016, he has been the police chief in Amarillo.

He was not an applicant in the original pool but the city brought him in for an interview because of his experience with Plano police and the city.