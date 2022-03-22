Amanda Bynes' conservatorship terminated

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship has been terminated.

The decision was made by a judge at a hearing on Tuesday, Bynes' family's lawyer confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Lynn is so proud of Amanda and the progress she has made and looks forward to having a mother-daughter relationship with Amanda outside of the conservatorship," Tamar Arminak told Fox News Digital on behalf of Bynes' mom, Lynn

The judge decided the conservatorship was "no longer required" in a tentative ruling Monday, Fox News Digital can confirm. Bynes had filed for her conservatorship to end in late February.

The "She's the Man" actress' petition to terminate her conservatorship was confidential.

Bynes' attorney David Esquibias did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"Amanda is excited and looking forward to living independently," Esquibias previously told Fox News Digital in a statement after confirming the actress wanted to end her conservatorship.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," the actress' lawyer further told People magazine. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013. The decision by a judge gave her mother, Lynn Bynes, legal control of her finances among other things.

The legal move followed a series of public events that ended with Bynes being hospitalized after allegedly starting a small fire in a driveway, according to Page Six .

Bynes submitted a status report regarding her health to the Ventura County Superior Court in September and the document was approved by a California court. The actress' lawyer clarified at the time that Bynes' conservatorship could end when it was "no longer convenient" for the star.

"It is open day to day. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court," Esquibias told People magazine.

"By law, the next status report is due in two years. Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda."

Bynes has moved on with life following a few periods of time spent receiving treatment in rehabilitation centers. The "Easy A" actress graduated with an associate's degree from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

