'Always a smile': Fort Worth firefighter injured on job doing well in path to recover

The Brief A Fort Worth firefighter is recovering from severe burns and injuries after a roof collapsed on him. Caleb Halvorson is a new father, and his newborn son is in the NICU, creating a hardship for his family. An online fundraiser has been created to support Halvorson and his family during his long road to recovery.



Days after a Fort Worth firefighter was injured on the job, he's still recovering from his burns while his infant child remains in the NICU at another hospital.

Saturday, FOX 4 spoke with a fellow firefighter to get an update on his road to recovery.

Caleb Halvorson recovering

The latest:

Fort Worth firefighter Caleb Halvorson is still at Parkland Hospital recovering.

He's currently in the burn unit with second and third-degree burns. He also suffered other injuries, including a dislocated knee.

We learned Saturday that despite the pain of his injuries, he remains upbeat and is even cracking jokes.

A good sign, as he has a long road ahead, but the Fort Worth community is making sure he and his family know that they aren't alone.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and these images speak of brotherhood, courage, and perseverance. It's part of a firefighter's training.

(Source: Glen E. Ellman, Fort Worth Fire Department)

Injured Fort Worth firefighter

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Fort Worth firefighters knew exactly what to do when a mayday call was made for one of their own.

The department says while battling a fire on Williams Street in south Fort Worth, Caleb Halvorson became trapped after a garage roof collapsed on him.

Fellow firefighters pulled him out of the burning debris.

A lieutenant who helped rescue Halvorson suffered smoke inhalation and minor injuries. He was treated and released from the hospital.

No one else was hurt in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

‘Always a smile on his face’

What they're saying:

Mike Drivdhal is with the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters' Association. He spoke with FOX 4 Saturday about Halverson.

"Just a joy to be around, always a smile on his face. Hard worker. He’s the type of firefighter we hope all of our firefighters are," Drivdhal said.

The FWPFA created an online fundraiser to support Halvorson's family.

"Very thankful. It could have been much worse, but we do know that Caleb and his family have a lot to go through," Drivdhal said.

The 26-year-old just became a new dad, but his son is currently in the NICU at a hospital in Fort Worth.

Now the family is splitting time between two different hospitals.

"The outpouring of support from the community, both with thoughts and prayers and financially, has been outstanding to help them," Drivdhal said.

And Drivdhal says so far, the three-year veteran firefighter has remained positive despite the daunting road ahead.

"He’s been very upbeat; I know that he’s been up joking around, which is his personality. And just doing the best he can to keep his mind on what’s best for him," Drivdhal said.

And every bit of help, no matter how small, means so much.

"The support that they’re receiving and the firefighter's family is what I believe will get them through," Drivdhal said.

What you can do:

If you want to donate to help Halvorson and his family, click here.