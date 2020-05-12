Allen seniors pick up caps and gowns for in-person graduation

article

The principal at Allen High School in Collin County is laying out the plan for an in-person graduation ceremony.

Students picked up their caps and gowns at the school on Monday. They also picked up their tickets and parking passes.

Each student will be allowed to bring five family members to their socially-distanced graduation ceremony.

Principal Jason Johnson explained how it will happen.

“We don’t believe we will have any family group within 25 feet throughout the entire ceremony. We will have them walk through and go up our ramps, make their way down to the field. Once they get to the field they’ll select one of their family to give them and present them with their diploma,” he said.

Eagle Stadium will have four stages for the ceremonies. Each will accommodate about 40 students per stage per hour.

It’s expected to take about 12 hours to get the more than 1,600 seniors across the stage.

Meanwhile, high school seniors in the Fort Worth school district will be allowed to attend graduation in person if they choose.

The district will have virtual graduation ceremonies on June 20. It will stagger outdoor events starting June 23 for its high schools.

Fort Worth ISD said there will be limits on how many audience members can attend at either Farrington Field or Clark Stadium.