Allen Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian crash

Officials with the Allen Police Department have released details about a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Friday, May 2, in the 700 block of E. Stacy Road.

Fatal Pedestrian Crash

According to police, a male pedestrian, now identified as 40-year-old Kenneth Jackson, of Melissa, was leaving a business and walking southbound. While trying to cross Stacy Road, he went into the westbound lanes and continued through the center median, and stepped into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

Jackson was hit by a dark-colored SUV.

Police say the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Allen Police officers arrived quickly and began life-saving efforts. Fairview Fire Department personnel took over upon arrival and continued providing emergency medical aid.

Jackson was taken to Medical City McKinney, where he was pronounced dead.

Allen Police say the incident remains under investigation.