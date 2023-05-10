There has been an outpouring of support for two of the youngest victims of the Allen Premium Outlets massing shooting.

Students will pay tribute to sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza on Wednesday by wearing their favorite color to school.

Cox Elementary asked students and staff to wear yellow in honor of their classmates.

Officials said 11-year-old Daniela and 8-year-old Sofia were among the eight victims in Saturday’s shooting.

A close family friend told FOX 4 their mother was also shot in the leg and the shoulder. She remains hospitalized.

They were at the outlet mall shopping for an upcoming family trip to Cancun.

Sachse Mayor Jeff Bickerstaff said he’s working with the Wylie Independent School District to see how they can support the family.

"My initial reaction was I just felt like someone punched me in the gut. I was sick to my stomach. It’s heartbreaking to hear two young lives in our community were lost," Mayor Bickerstaff said.

The sisters also cheered at Wylie Elite.

In a social media post, the group said it is collecting gift cards for the family throughout the week. Those can be dropped off at the Wylie Elite facility.

The city of Allen also has a verified list of fundraisers on its website.