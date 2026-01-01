Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Allen High School students perform in 2026 Rose Parade

Published  January 1, 2026 12:33pm CST
Allen band performs at 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade

The Allen Eagle Escadrille marched in the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day. The band performed "Deep in the Heart of Texas." 

The Brief

    • Allen HS students performed at the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California on Thursday.
    • The band and drill team members performed "Deep in the Heart of Texas."
    • More than 600 students took part in the parade.

PASADENA, Calif. - Allen High School students got the opportunity to perform at the 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

The Allen Eagles Escadrille, which is made up of members of the school's marching band and drill team, battled the rain to perform.

For the portion shown on the broadcast, the band played "Deep in the Heart of Texas."

Allen High School Band

The backstory:

Band Director Phil Obado said the group took over 1,000 people to Pasadena as a part of the performance. 600 students traveled for the event.

To prepare for the lengthy parade route, the band marched six laps around their campus. 

This was actually the third time the Allen band have performed in the parade. They also performed in 2006 and 2016.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Allen HS band director Phil Obado and KTVU.

