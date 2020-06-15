Alleged Golden State Killer will reportedly plead guilty to avoid death penalty

Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden Gate Killer, will reportedly plead guilty to a series of murders and rapes in a move that could spare him from the death penalty.

The Los Angeles Times reports that multiple sources said DeAngelo, 74, plans to fess up on June 29 to a series of violent crimes from the 1970s and 1980s.

Details surrounding the deal are not yet known, but sources told the Times that DeAngelo has also agreed to admit to other crimes that were not part of the charges against him.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, is accused of terrorizing communities across California for 10 years, breaking into homes often raping and killing his victims.

DNA evidence led investigators to the alleged serial killer, who eluded capture for decades.

He is charged with 13 counts of murder and multiple rapes.

"Victims and their loved ones have a right to be heard, and all six District Attorney’s Offices involved in the prosecution of People v. DeAngelo are working closely with the victims in this case to ensure their statements are considered by the Court prior to sentencing," the Sacramento District Attoney's Office said in a statement. Adding, "We have a moral and ethical responsibility to consider any offer from the defense, given the massive scope of the case, the advanced age of many of the victims and witnesses, and our inherent obligations to the victims."

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a moratorium on executing any inmates on death row in California.