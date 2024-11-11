Alleged drunk drivers collide, leading to DWI arrests in Fort Worth

The Brief Two alleged drunken drivers were arrested after early morning crashes on Highway 287. A Honda crashed into a barricade shortly after 2:30 a.m. A Chevy Malibu then crashed into the Honda and a vehicle who pulled over to help, according to police.



Fort Worth police said a man and a woman were arrested for DWI after crashing into each other and a third vehicle in southeast Fort Worth early Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when the driver of a Honda, 26-year-old Rachel Hadley, lost control and struck a barricade on the Martin Luther King Freeway and Highway 287 southbound ramp.

Rachel Hadley

A white Dodge carrying several workers stopped to help the woman when a 21-year-old man, allegedly driving under the influence in a Chevy Malibu, crashed into the Honda, the Dodge, and a person standing on the roadside.

The passengers in the Malibu were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

The person who was hit sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Featured article

Police said Hadley, the Honda driver, was arrested for DWI. The driver of the Malibu was transported to a local hospital and charged with intoxication assault.

No additional details have been released.

Highway 287 was shut down for hours on Monday morning for investigation and cleanup.