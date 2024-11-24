Alleged drunk driver leads Sansom Park police on miles-long chase

article

A suspected drunk driver led Sansom Park police officers on a slow speed chase for several miles on Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., officers spotted a car driving on the shoulder of Jacksboro Highway before nearly rear-ending another vehicle.

Police tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over and led police on a chase for several miles onto Highway 820 and into Forth Worth.

The vehicle eventually pulled over off Camp Bowie in Fort Worth.

The driver was charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container and evading arrest in a vehicle.

The Source Information in this article comes from Sansom Park Police.




