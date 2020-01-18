All-Western Parade held to mark the start of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

Thousands of people are flocking to Fort Worth to celebrate nearly 130 years of Western heritage.

The weeks-long stock show and rodeo is in full swing, and the kickoff parade was held Saturday, with more than 2,000 horses.

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo's All Western Parade has been saddled up for nearly 130 years.

“I touched about three horses,” Ta’Maury Reed said. “They feel really good.”

Reed is like most of the up-and-coming cowboys. They're here for one thing: the horses.

“All of the horses, just walking by, looking so pretty, just doing their thing,” Brenton Weir explained. “It’s just kind of like making me want to ride one.”

The parade marshal had his work cut out for him. His job was to keep all of the horses moving along.

There were more than 2,000 strolling down Main Street in Downtown Fort Worth, and there were no vehicles allowed.

It’s the only all-horse, all-Western parade of its kind.

“It’s not mechanized. I mean, you just get to see so much that you wouldn’t get to see at another rodeo parade otherwise. It really is quintessential Forth Worth, Texas,” Audie Sherrod said.

But really, the parade isn't just about horses.

“You know, you really get to see many different kinds of culture coming through, the Hispanic culture that melts with the Western culture,” Sherrod added.

Music filled the air, and music is what brought Bryan Weir to Downtown Fort Worth on a Saturday morning.

“I love to see more of the bands. I love the music,” he said. “Even if it’s out of tune, I just love hearing different melodies. They’re all unique to me.”

But not everyone, or should we say, not everyone's pets are digging the tunes.

"[My dog] likes it, except for the drums,” Staci Singleton said. “The horses are fine."

The parade ran for more than an hour, and was part of a full weekend for the stock show and rodeo.

“We always come and see the horses. We go to the rodeo every year, too,” Sabrina Ashley said.

And it's what'll keep bringing kids, like Reed, back for years to come.

“You’ve got all the horses coming by, and if you like horses it’s going to be a good thing for you,” he said.