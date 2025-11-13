All students safe after fire at Joshua ISD school

article

The Brief A fire forced the evacuation of students and staff from the Agricultural Arts Building in Joshua ISD on Thursday morning. The flames were quickly put out by local fire departments, and no injuries were reported among students or staff. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A fire forced students to evacuate a school building in Joshua ISD in Johnson County on Thursday morning.

What we know:

First responders were called to Joshua High School’s Agricultural Arts Building on Cottonwood Street just before 11 a.m.

Joshua ISD confirmed a fire was found in the building, and all students and staff were evacuated.

Firefighters from several local departments quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate our staff and students for following protocols and calmly handling the situation. This is a testament to the drills conducted throughout the year," the school district said. "As always, we thank those who quickly responded to the situation to keep our students, staff and community safe."

What we don't know:

Joshua ISD said firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.