Newark airport: Many flights canceled, delayed after Ida remnants cause major flooding

Heavy rain in the Northeast caused by remnants of Hurricane Ida caused severe flooding across parts of New Jersey late Wednesday, prompting Newark Liberty International Airport to briefly suspend all flights after portions of the airport flooded.

By Thursday morning, some flights had resumed at the airport but several had either been canceled or delayed.

Videos posted to social media showed ground-level areas of the airport flooded. Newark’s baggage area was also inundated with water while workers remained on top of airport equipment.

Another video posted to Twitter showed people in Newark crossing a flooded street with a canoe.

All flights were temporarily suspended at Newark’s airport late Wednesday and all parking lots were closed due to the severe flooding. All train service to the airport also was suspended.

By Thursday morning, flight operations had resumed but with many delays and cancellations.

Approximately 3.24 inches of rain was recorded between just 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Newark Liberty International Airport, the National Weather Service said. Overall, more than 8 inches of rain was reported in Newark on Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey’s 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads.

The severe flooding led to at least 14 deaths across New York City, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements, New York City police said. Five people were found dead in an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the city’s mayor and spokesperson told local media. Outside Philadelphia, officials reported "multiple fatalities," saying no additional details were immediately available.

At least two tornadoes were reported in the mid-Atlantic where homes were now rubble in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia. Police in Connecticut were investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury.

Meanwhile, in New York City, residents posted videos on Twitter of floodwaters pouring into the city’s underground subway system. New York transit authorities said multiple trains were disrupted due to "excessive water" entering the stations.

This story was reported from Los Angeles and Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.