Aledo names Carol L. Riddle as its first-ever Chief of Police

The City of Aledo’s first ever chief of police, Carol L. Riddle, was officially sworn in on Wednesday. A historic launch for the Aledo Police Department.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Aledo Community Center, featured public comments from local leaders and an official oath of office, as Chief Riddle pledged her commitment to serve the citizens of Aledo.

About Chief Riddle

Riddle brings more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, including a distinguished career with the Arlington Police Department, where she served as deputy chief.

She later served as chief of police for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

"This is an exciting time for the City of Aledo and its residents. Establishing a new police department is a significant step in the city’s continued growth, and I’m honored to be part of it," said Riddle.

"While I know there will be challenges ahead, I’m ready to face them and look forward to serving this community as we build a department the city can be proud of."

City of Aledo

Big picture view:

The creation of the Aledo Police Department marks a significant shift for the city, which previously relied on the Parker County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. Now, Aledo enters a new era of municipal policing shaped by the community.

As Aledo continues to grow, the formation of its own police department stands as both a practical advancement and a meaningful milestone, reflecting the city’s ongoing investment in public safety and its commitment to building lasting trust with the community.

"Today, Aledo takes another step toward a brighter future," said Mayor Shane Davis.

"With Chief Riddle at the helm, our new police department begins with strong leadership, rich experience and a clear commitment to community-first policing."