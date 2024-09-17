Twin brothers battling same rare form of cancer share story of their inspiring fight

The Brief Twin brothers Alec and Aden O'Connor have both been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Alec was first diagnosed four years ago. Aden found out about his diagnosis in 2023. The boys are chronicling their journey and looking to let other children know they aren't alone in their fight.



A young North Texas child is battling the same cancer diagnosis that his twin brother received years ago.

11-year-olds Alec and Aden O'Connor of Fort Worth were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, where bone marrow produces too many abnormal white blood cells.

Alec got sick first at age 7, then last year, one month after Alec cleared chemo, Aden got sick.

"Aden's treatment started out really rough last year. He almost didn't make it, but thank God the doctors were able to try this one last method, and he pulled through miraculously, and he's been a miracle ever since," said Rhea Scott, the boys' mother.

The boys are mature beyond their eleven years.

"Sometimes you can have a great time, not with the cancer, but just a great time in general and sometimes you don't know what will happen next. You don't know when it will happen and you don't know why sometimes," said Aden.

"For me it's been a good experience, not with the cancer, but how my life has been going on, but with the cancer not so good. There were some good benefits, but most bad, but so far I had a good time," said Alec.

Earlier this month the twins were invited to London to be part of a documentary called "Children with Cancer in the U.K."

"It's amazing. It shows what the kids go through, but it also shows another side to where it's emotional, it's happiness, it's not all dreary, but it is a very emotional film," said Scott.

The twins say they had a good time making the movie in London and even got some royal garments.

The twins are sharing their story on social media to inspire others.

"We want to send a message that you're going to struggle. You're going to have a hard time, but keep pushing. Anybody out there struggling, who needs some help, I just want y'all to know I'm praying for you," said Alec.

"And I am too. We also want to spread childhood cancer awareness because some kids out there need to know that they're not alone and that there are other kids out there that are like them and that also need help," said Aden.

You can see their videos and posts about what they've gone through on Facebook at Aden and Alec O'Connor's Cancer Journey.

Scott says she wants people to know families with children going through cancer need support and she is planning her own nonprofit to give those families financial and emotional help.