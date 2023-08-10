Two remaining suspects in massive brawl on Montgomery, Alabama boat dock in custody

The remaining two suspects in a massive brawl at a central Alabama boat dock over the weekend were taken into custody Wednesday evening.

Montgomery police confirmed Allen Todd, 23, and Zachery Shipman, 25, were arrested at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after turning themselves in to police, local outlet WSFA reported. A third suspect, 48-year-old Richard Roberts, turned himself in on Tuesday.

Todd and Shipman are both charged with third-degree assault while Roberts faces two counts of the same charge, which is a misdemeanor in Alabama.

The charges stem from a confrontation at the dock for the Harriott II riverboat, which is owned by the city of Montgomery, after a moored pontoon boat was blocking the larger vessel from docking at Riverfront Park at around 7p.m. on Aug. 5, police said.

ALABAMA RIVERFRONT BRAWL: MONTGOMERY POLICE ANNOUNCE CHARGES IN MASSIVE FIGHT AT BOAT DOCK

From L-R: Allen Todd, 23, Richard Roberts, 48, and Zachery Shipman, 25, are all charged with third-degree assault in connection with a fight at the Riverfront Park boat dock in Montgomery, Alabama. (Montgomery Police Department via WBRC)

Montgomery police Chief Darryl Albert said the riverboat's captain was met with obscene gestures and curse words when he used a public address system to try to find the owners of the pontoon boat.

The riverboat's co-captain allegedly attempted to move the pontoon boat himself, according to police, triggering the fight that ultimately led to a massive brawl.

Now viral video of the incident shows a passenger on the pontoon boat talking with a crew member on the dock before hitting him.

The dock worker, pictured right dressed in a white shirt, is punched in the head by a man following an argument. (Christa)

Members of the pontoon boat party can be seen in the video assisting in the attack, prompting crew members from the riverboat and other bystanders to join the fight.

Though only three people have been charged in the incident so far, Montgomery police said 42-year-old Reggie Gray is being asked to contact police for an interview. Gray was allegedly the man seen in the video hitting at least two people with a folding chair.

During a Tuesday press conference, Albert said that the FBI joined the department's investigation into the incident.

"The people of Montgomery, we’re better than that. We’re a fun city, and we don’t want this type of activity to shed a dark eye on what this city’s all about," Albert said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey described the violent incident as "absolutely unnecessary and uncalled for," according to the Associated Press.

A verbal altercation over the apparent docking of a pontoon boat along the river at the Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama, escalated into a massive brawl on Saturday, Aug. 5. (Christa)

According to Albert, over 200 people were on the riverboat when the fight broke out. The extent of the injuries sustained by any of the people involved is unknown.

Police are expecting more charges to be filed.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Adam Sabes and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

