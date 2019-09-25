Airplanes destroyed by fire at North Texas airport

Three airplanes are a total loss after a fire at the Caddo Mills airport in Hunt County Wednesday afternoon.

Initial reports were that people heard explosions at the airport hangar, but the airport manager said tires, fuel tanks, and aerosol cans were likely the source of explosive sounds.

There were a total of nine planes in the hangar at the time of the fire. Three were destroyed, four were moved before they were damaged, and the other two were not damaged by the flames.

The officials cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but officials say it appears to have been started by an electrical source.