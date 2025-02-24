Small plane crashes, catches on fire in Tarrant County

Authorities are responding to the scene of a small plane crash in Tarrant County.

What we know:

It happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. in a field behind several homes in the 4000 block of Silverview Lane in an unincorporated area of Tarrant County near Azle.

Video from SKY shows the charged remains of a small aircraft in the open field.

Lake Worth Fire says the plane's two occupants were able to get out.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and Lake Worth Fire are among the departments responding to the scene.

Lake Worth Fire says it's a privately-owned plane and is not a military aircraft.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the small plane to go down.

We don't know if the fire was caused by the impact or if it was already on fire before.

It's also unclear if the two on board were injured or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 4 for the latest updates.