Air traffic control crisis causes major delays and cancellations at Texas airports

The Brief Flights are facing widespread delays and cancellations across DFW and Dallas Love Field due to staffing shortages at air traffic control. Federal aviation officials ordered DFW and Love Field to reduce their flight schedules as part of a plan affecting 40 busy U.S. airports. Hundreds of flights have been impacted in Dallas; travelers are advised to constantly check their flight status as the issue has no clear end in sight.



Flying is already stressful but a lot of people trying to fly out of the metroplex are arriving at the airport to find their flights delayed by hours or even worse, being cancelled.

FOX 4 spent the day talking to a few of these travelers trying to make the best of the government shutdown.

FAA mandates cuts amid staffing crisis

What we know:

It’s headache after headache at airports across the country as staffing shortages, and in some areas, weather causes delays and cancellations.

Earlier this week, federal aviation officials ordered all U.S. carriers to reduce their flight schedules at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports to help deal with air traffic control shortages. DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field Airport are two of the lucky airports on the list.

Related article

Hours of airport delays

What they're saying:

"Am I a little embarrassed to have to call my future brother-in-law to come pick me up after he's literally just dropped me off? Definitely," said John Celiverti. "But it's, it's really, once you get onto the plane, it's almost an hour until you take off, because of how, how long it takes."

Hundreds of delays and dozens of cancellations in Dallas, according to FlightAware. Bri and Asha Wallace were hoping that there would be only a 3-hour delay.

"Not thrilled. My three-and-a-half-month-old is with his grandfather right now, so having to call and say that we're not coming home today would be tough," said Bri Wallace. "Yes, it's great right now. If it's delayed further, I probably won't be so happy anymore."

"I'll keep her positive," said Asha Wallace.

Ground delays and the 'new normal'

Dig deeper:

A ground delay at DFW Airport on Sunday was the direct result of staffing issues, according to a notice from federal officials.

"I mean, safety first. I understand why there are delays and cancelations. I obviously don't want to be in a dangerous situation. Having said that, I would love to get things back to normal," said Bri Wallace.

With no end in sight, travelers are adjusting to a new normal, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

"I'm trying to leave. I will sleep here and I will leave. No seriously, very upset," said Hermenia Ricks. "Politics is politics, like everybody else, you know, us, regular people are feeling the pain. So I really do hope it opens up, just so people can get back to work and things can get back to where it needs to be."

"But you know, be cheerful. It is what it is. We can't really change much. So be nice to people. Be nice to the staff. Everybody's trying their best."

Staying ahead of cancellations

What's next:

The FAA says about 3,500 to 4,000 flights are expected to impact daily, so just make sure you’re staying on top of your flight info and keeping an eye out for delays or cancellations.