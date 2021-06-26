Air Force Academy identifies cadet who died in plane crash near Cleburne

The U.S. Air Force Academy has identified the cadet who died in a single-engine plane crash near Cleburne on Thursday.

Cadet Second Class Nick Duran was one of two people who died in the crash. Authorities have not released the name of the other person who died.

Duran was home on leave at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Air Force Academy cadet among 2 killed in plane crash near Cleburne

Investigators said when the aircraft did not return to the Cleburne airport as expected, relatives called first responders.

Advertisement

The National Transportation Safety Board believes the plane crashed just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but the wreckage wasn’t found until 10:30 p.m., nearly four miles from the airport.