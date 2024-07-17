‘You really are a kid!’ Age regression photo helps undercover officer bust Texas man

article

A Texas man is facing federal prison time for trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at a neighborhood park.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton, 38-year-old Jose Espinoza Jr. of Snyder, Texas was recently convicted of attempted enticement of a minor.

During the trial, an undercover Snyder police officer testified that she created a fake social media account to pose as a 13-year-old girl named "Maddi."

She said Espinoza contacted her regarding sexual activity and requested photos.

The officer sent Espinoza a photo of herself that had been altered with age-regression software.

"I am almost 14," she told him.

Jurors saw evidence of the lewd and lascivious messages Espinoza sent to "Maddi," including messages where he promised to bring her Skittles, whiskey, and a towel because she "would likely bleed following intercourse."

"You really are a kid, aren’t you," he wrote. "I’m a horny old guy… guys get locked up for talking to girls like you."

And that’s exactly what happened when Espinoza arrived at a local park to meet "Maddi."

Police said they found Skittles, whiskey, condoms, a towel, and a handgun in Espinoza's car after they arrested him.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said it took jurors only 30 minutes to find him guilty.

Espinoza will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a minimum of 10 years or up to life in federal prison.

Snyder is located about 80 miles northwest of Abilene in Scurry County.