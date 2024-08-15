AEW bringing massive pay-per-view event to Globe Life Field

Professional wrestling is coming to the home of the Texas Rangers for the first time.

All-Elite Wrestling is hosting a pay-per-view event at Globe Life Field in 2025.

‘AEW: All in Texas’ will be the league's largest-ever event in America and the first time ever for their popular pay-per-view events in Texas.

"We’ve never done a venue of this size in America, but I think with our experiences internationally and knowing how loyal and how fierce the Texas wrestling fans are, I think this is so perfect for us," said Tony Khan, the CEO of AEW.

The event will be held on July 12, 2025.

A few AEW wrestlers are from Texas, and they're excited about the latest news.

"I think we’re going to have a lot of rowdy people, but most of all my Texas peeps are pretty blunt, so they’re going to tell you how they feel. So I’m expecting an amazing crowd. I do think we’re going to sell this place out, like look at it! Who wouldn’t want to come here, air-conditioned. It’s exciting for sure," said Athena, the AEW Ring of Honor Women's World Champion.

AEW is partnering with the City of Arlington, the Texas Rangers and the Arlington Sports Commission to pull off the event next July.

To celebrate the announcement, three of AEW's biggest stars will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Thursday night's Rangers-Twins game.