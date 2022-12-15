Adam Sandler adds Dallas show to standup tour

Comedian Adam Sandler added a few stops to his newest standup tour and it includes a stop in Dallas this February.

Sandler tweeted, "What the heck! Let's do a few more!" on Monday with a list of new tour dates.

Sandler is coming to the American Airlines Center (which was incorrectly called American Airlines Arena in the tweet) on Wednesday, February 15.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16th at noon on Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over concert ticket fiasco

A Live Nation presale is Thursday, Dec. 15 at noon with the access code: CHEER.

Dallas is the last stop in Sandler's swing through Texas with stops in Houston and Austin on the Feb. 13 and 14.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival Adam Sandler award presentation and awards chatter with The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg at VEA Newport Beach, A Marriott Resort &a Expand

Sandler's tour promises to bring a surprise guest and despite his recent pivot to more kid-friendly movies, Sandler's standup is for mature audiences.

Earlier this week, Sandler was named the 2023 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Adam Sandler Live Tour Dates

February 6 – Cincinnati – Heritage Bank Center

February 7 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

February 8 – Pittsburgh – PPG Paints Arena

February 10 – St. Louis – Enterprise Center

February 11 – Kansas City – T-Mobile Center

February 13 – Houston – Toyota Center

February 14 – Austin – Moody Center

February 15 – Dallas – American Airlines Arena

February 17 – Nashville – Bridgestone Arena

February 18 – Charlotte – Spectrum Center