ACM Awards to bring road closures, increased traffic to Frisco

The biggest names in country music will be recognized tomorrow night at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco. Good Day talked to Tara and Ryan from 99.5 the Wolf about the big event and their predictions for Entertainer of the Year.

FRISCO, Texas - Drivers in Frisco will see increased traffic because of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The live-streamed event at the Ford Center in Frisco starts 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several major roadways including Warren, Gaylord and Dallas parkways will be shut down or detoured.

Police recommend that people use Lebanon Road to get around the area.

Drivers heading to the Frisco Roughriders minor league baseball game should use Parkwood Boulevard to get to the stadium.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host this year’s ACM Awards.

Singer-songwriter Hardy has the most award nominations. Two are for Song of the Year, including "Wait in the Truck," a duet with Lainey Wilson

Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks heading to North Texas for ACM Awards

Country music icons Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are looking forward to hosting the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. The show is Thursday at The Star in Frisco.

Miranda Lambert is up for Entertainer of the Year.

Her competition includes Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

The show will be streamed on Prime Video.