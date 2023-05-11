ACM Awards to bring road closures, increased traffic to Frisco

Drivers in Frisco will see increased traffic because of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The live-streamed event at the Ford Center in Frisco starts 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several major roadways including Warren, Gaylord and Dallas parkways will be shut down or detoured.

Police recommend that people use Lebanon Road to get around the area.

Drivers heading to the Frisco Roughriders minor league baseball game should use Parkwood Boulevard to get to the stadium.

Featured article

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host this year’s ACM Awards.

Singer-songwriter Hardy has the most award nominations. Two are for Song of the Year, including "Wait in the Truck," a duet with Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert is up for Entertainer of the Year.

Her competition includes Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

The show will be streamed on Prime Video.