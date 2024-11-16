Accused drunk driver threw beer cans out of truck, tried to run from deadly Arlington crash

article

The Brief Thomas Kelly is facing multiple charges, including intoxication manslaughter, after a crash early Saturday morning. Witnesses say a Chevy Silverado crashed into a motorcycle rider head-on, killing them. After the crash, witnesses saw Kelly throw beer cans out of his truck and try to run before a bystander caught him and held him until police arrived.



A suspected drunk driver is under arrest after a crash that killed a motorcycle rider in Arlington early Saturday morning.

Thomas Kelly Jr., 27, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, collision involving death and tampering.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on N. Collins Street, near NE Green Oaks Boulevard.

Arlington police say a 20024 Chevy Silverado was involved in a head-on crash with a Harley Davidson.

The 55-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider was later identified as Richard Wing of Dallas.

Witnesses told police that the Silverado was traveling north on N. Collins and was weaving in and out of lanes trying to pass drivers. The truck swerved into the center lane where he hit the motorcycle that was attempting to make a turn.

Witnesses also told police that after the wreck the driver of the Silverado, later identified as Kelly, started to throw cans from inside the vehicle into a nearby field and tried to run from the scene.

Featured article

A person chased down the driver and held Kelly until officers arrived at the scene.

Kelly refused to perform roadside sobriety tests, but police say they believe he was drunk based on statements from Kelly and other observations.

Police recovered multiple beer cans from the field where witnesses told them he was throwing items after the crash.

A blood sample will be sent to a lab for analysis.

Kelly is being held in the Arlington City Jail, records show.