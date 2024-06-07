Accident in Carrizo Springs, TX: 7 killed, 2 children airlifted, following head-on crash

Seven people were killed in a tragic crash near Carrizo Springs on Thursday afternoon, Texas DPS officials said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on FM 1433 at mile marker 561, approximately eight miles northeast of Carrizo Springs in Dimmit County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black Chrysler 300 passenger car was traveling westbound while a 1998 red Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on FM 1433.

Authorities said the Chrysler 300 was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, and veered onto the wrong side of the roadway.

While on the wrong side of the roadway, officials said the Chrysler struck the Dodge pickup truck head-on.

The Chrysler passenger car rolled over into a ditch and the vehicle caught fire, officials said.

The Chrysler was fully engulfed in flames and four people were inside.

Officials said the driver and the passengers inside the Chrysler were pronounced dead at the scene and have not been identified by officials due to the severity of the injuries sustained.

The driver and passengers of the Dodge pickup, Isabell Small, 50, San Juanita De La Cruz, 64, and Victor Manuel Martinez, 83, all from Crystal City, Texas, were pronounced dead.

Authorities said two children from the Dodge pickup truck were airlifted from the scene to University Hospital in San Antonio.

DPS Troopers said they are continuing to investigate the deadly crash.