AC/DC to perform in Texas this April: Here is when tickets go on sale

For the first time in nine years, AC/DC will be on the road in the United States for the 2025 Power Up North American Tour.

The 13-city coast-to-coast tour makes one stop in Texas.

The legendary band will play at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on April 14, 2025.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at Noon. Get your tickets here.

AC/DC played their very first show on December 31, 1973, at Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia. They are one of the most influential rock bands in history, with over 200 million albums sold worldwide. The band’s Back In Black LP is the "bestselling album by any band ever" and the "third bestselling album by any artist" with global sales of 50 million and counting. AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003. The band continues selling out stadiums on multiple continents, sells millions of albums annually and generates streams in the billions.

TOUR DATES

4/10 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

4/14 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

4/18 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl

4/22 Vancouver, BC BC Place

4/26 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

4/30 Detroit, MI Ford Field

5/4 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA Acrisure Stadium

5/12 Landover, MD Northwest Stadium

5/16 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

5/20 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

5/24 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

5/28 Cleveland, OH Huntington Bank Field

