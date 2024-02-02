9-year-old Princeton girl killed in crash involving school bus

The victim in a chain-reaction crash involving a school bus in Collin County was identified as a 9-year-old girl.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators said a negligent driver caused the crash Wednesday afternoon on the Long Bridge over Lake Lavon in Lucas.

A man driving a Jeep Wrangler was speeding when he slammed into a car.

The car he hit then crashed into a third vehicle. The Jeep also hit a Princeton ISD school bus.

The young victim, 9-year-old Abigail Kate-Rascher, was in the back seat of the first car that was hit. She died at the scene.

The woman who was driving that car and the driver who caused the crash were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Related article

Princeton ISD said there were nine high school students on the school bus at the time of the crash. One was evaluated and treated at the scene.

DPS is still investigating the crash.

For now, no charges have been filed.