Abbott signs transgender bathroom bill into law

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law that bans transgender people from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity in government buildings and schools. The law also affects the placement of transgender people in prisons and family violence shelters. While organizations can face steep fines for violating the law, there are no penalties for individuals.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law on Monday banning transgender people from using bathrooms in government buildings that align with their gender identities.

Transgender Bathroom Bill

What we know:

Senate Bill 8 requires individuals in schools and government buildings to use a bathroom that coincides with their biological sex.

It also limits what family violence shelters, prisons, and jails transgender people can be placed into.

While places in violation of the law face a $25,000 fine for the first offense and up to $125,000 fines for subsequent offenses, individuals won’t be penalized.

SB8 also allows the state’s attorney general to investigate claims of violations.

What they're saying:

"I signed a law banning men in women’s restrooms. It is a common sense public safety issue," the governor said in a post on X.

What's next:

The law goes into effect on Dec. 4.