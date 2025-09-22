Abbott signs transgender bathroom bill into law
DALLAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law on Monday banning transgender people from using bathrooms in government buildings that align with their gender identities.
Transgender Bathroom Bill
What we know:
Senate Bill 8 requires individuals in schools and government buildings to use a bathroom that coincides with their biological sex.
It also limits what family violence shelters, prisons, and jails transgender people can be placed into.
While places in violation of the law face a $25,000 fine for the first offense and up to $125,000 fines for subsequent offenses, individuals won’t be penalized.
SB8 also allows the state’s attorney general to investigate claims of violations.
What they're saying:
"I signed a law banning men in women’s restrooms. It is a common sense public safety issue," the governor said in a post on X.
What's next:
The law goes into effect on Dec. 4.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Gov. Greg Abbott's post on X and past news coverage.