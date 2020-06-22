Abbott says he will support bill to make to-go alcohol permanent

article

Alcohol to-go sales in Texas could become permanent.

On Saturday, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted “this has my support” in reference to an article about a campaign by Texas restaurant leaders to make alcohol to-go permanent.

State Rep. Tan Parker of Flower Mound said he will file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to make it happen.

Gov. Abbott originally signed a temporary waiver in March allowing restaurants to sell alcohol with pickup and delivery orders in an effort to support them after they closed their dining rooms due to the pandemic.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, to-go alcohol must be served with food, must be in its original container sealed by the manufacturer and can’t be more than 357 milliliters, which is about the size of a wine bottle.

Restaurants must also verify that customers are over 21.

RELATED: Abbott says alcohol to-go could become permanent in Texas