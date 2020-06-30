Abbott, MLB hall-of-famer Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez release new PSA about the importance of masks

Gov. Greg Abbott's office has released a new PSA featuring MLB Hall-Of-Famer Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez about the importance of wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In the PSA, the former catcher for the Texas Rangers urges Texans to wear a mask in public to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus and to keep businesses safe.

"So please, if you keep your mask on, we're going to keep our businesses open for you," Rodríguez said. "Take care of yourself, God bless you, and stay safe."

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Abbott's office previously released PSAs featuring UT head football coach Tom Herman, former Houston Astro and baseball hall of fame player Nolan Ryan and actor Matthew McConaughey, trying to encourage Texans to follow social distancing rules, wear masks and do what they can to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott rolls back parts of reopening plan as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in Texas

Advertisement

Recently Abbott has rolled back some of his reopening plans as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations have increased and the positivity rate in Texas increased above 10%, which the Governor previously stated would lead to further preventative action.

As of Tuesday, June 30, 159,986 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state, with just under 72,000 active cases. An estimated 84,818 Texans have recovered from the virus, but just over 2,400 have died.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

6,975 new cases were reported on June 30, which is now the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Abbott issued an executive order on June 26, closing bars across the state and allowing restaurants to remain open for dine-in service, but at capacity not to exceed 50% of total listed indoor occupancy, beginning June 29. Rafting and tubing businesses were also directed to close and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.