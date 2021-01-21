Abbott to host roundtable on law enforcement, public safety priorities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a roundtable discussion in Austin on public safety and law enforcement. The roundtable is expected to start at around 12:15 p.m. FOX 7 Austin will stream it on our website and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

The governor is expected to discuss legislative priorities he says will ensure a safer future for the state of Texas. He is also expected to deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.

The roundtable comes after Abbott shared a message to the City of Austin on Twitter saying that if the city doesn't reinstate the ban on homeless camping that "the state will do it for them."

Abbott made the response after members of "Save Austin Now" turned in over 24,000 signed petitions Tuesday, hoping to reinstate Austin’s homeless camping ban by getting it on the May 2021 ballot. The first effort to reinstate the ban was ruled invalid back in August, and they decided to try again starting December 1.

