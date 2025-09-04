Abbott enforcing English language requirements for all commercial drivers in Texas

article

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce a "zero-tolerance" policy on federal English proficiency requirements for all commercial drivers. The directive aims to improve highway safety and will apply to both interstate and intrastate drivers, with a focus on those licensed in Mexico. DPS has also been ordered to stop issuing new intrastate commercial licenses to drivers who cannot communicate in English.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to strictly enforce federal English language proficiency requirements for commercial drivers on all state roadways.

Zero-tolerance Enforcement

Abbott said the "zero-tolerance" enforcement is aimed at enhancing highway safety and preventing accidents by ensuring drivers can communicate clearly. The directive applies to all commercial drivers, whether they operate across state lines or only within Texas.

What they're saying:

"Every commercial driver license operator on Texas roadways must be able to communicate clearly in English to ensure compliance with traffic laws, follow safety directions, and prevent accidents," Abbott said. "This approach will keep Texans safe while keeping our economy moving."

What's next:

At the governor’s direction, DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Troopers and inspectors will conduct English Language Proficiency reviews for commercial license operators. According to the press release, these evaluations are a "critical measure" for roadway safety and compliance with federal regulations.

The backstory:

Since June 25, 2025, following a directive from President Donald Trump for full enforcement of the federal requirements, DPS and partner agencies have taken enforcement action against approximately 445 commercial vehicle drivers in Texas for English proficiency violations. About 28 of those drivers held Texas licenses, while roughly 336 were licensed in Mexico. The remainder were licensed in other states and countries.

Abbott has also directed the DPS to stop issuing new intrastate commercial driver licenses to any driver who cannot sufficiently communicate in English with department personnel.