$930,400 of cocaine found in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapeños

The Brief $930,400 of cocaine was found in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapeños last week at the Texas-Mexico border. Officers found 28 packages of cocaine weighing more than 70 pounds hidden inside the truck.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $930,400 of cocaine in a shipment of cucumbers and jalapeños last week.

The Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge is a bridge across the Rio Grande, along the U.S.–Mexico border. It connects the city of Pharr in Texas with the city of Reynosa in Mexico.

Cocaine found in shipment

What we know:

On Feb. 22, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility inspected a commercial tractor trailer making entry from Mexico.

The tractor trailer was inspected with equipment and a canine team.

Officers found 28 packages of cocaine weighing more than 70 pounds hidden inside the truck.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations initiated a criminal investigation.

What we don't know:

Information about the people involved with the shipment has not been released.

What they're saying:

"Our CBP officers used all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.