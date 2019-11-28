9 people displaced after Arlington apartment fire on Thanksgiving

article

Investigators are still looking into what caused Thursday morning's fire at a north Arlington apartment complex.

The fire happened on Thanksgiving just before 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Cotton Creek Circle.

At least nine people at the Cotton Creek Apartments were displaced. Authorities say the fire caused significant damage on the roof.

One resident describes how he escaped his apartment with his mother.

“I just woke up and literally outside, I just heard knocking really loud. And I was like, ‘What's going on?’” recalled Alexis Gonzalez. “I rushed out with my dogs and I peaked at the corner and was like literally the whole building was on fire. It looked like a dragon. Next thing I know, I was screaming to my mom to get out. There was no time to think.”

Officials say a firefighter had a minor injury while putting out the flames.

No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.