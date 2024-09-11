9/11 Terror Attacks: North Texans honor victims with memorials, a day of service

article

People across North Texas and the country will pause to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Wednesday marks 23 years since terrorists hijacked four planes and crashed them into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on that day in 2001.

Families who lost loved ones will observe a national moment of silence and read the names of the victims at a memorial service.

Several organizations in North Texas will also hold ceremonies and day of service events for what’s now known as Patriot’s Day.

Carry the Load holds day-of-service events at DFW National Cemetery

Some North Texans are choosing to honor the victims of the 9/11 attacks with a day of service.

Volunteers with Carry the Load will gather at DFW National Cemetery to beautify the grounds and clean headstones.

Carry the Load is a charity that started with events around Memorial Day but has grown into a year-round effort to support veterans and first responders.

Ambassador Matt Thomas said Wednesday’s event is a somber way to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11 and those who have served our country since then.

Collin College honors first responders

Collin County has a new memorial to honor of the first responders killed on Sept. 11.

The memorial, which is on display in the Collin College Public Safety Training Center, is a representation of the New York City skyline before the 2001 attacks.

The director of the Collin College Law Enforcement Academy said he hopes every recruit that sees the memorial reflects and understands the seriousness of that day.

"Having a piece of the Twin Towers here at the training center so we can showcase it not only for our community but also for our students means more than I can probably put into words," Director Scott Donaldson said.

The memorial is available for the public to see during regular business hours.

Grapevine hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The city of Grapevine held its annual remembrance ceremony on Wednesday morning at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial, which is dedicated to the 33 flight crew members who lost their lives during the attacks.

The event included remarks, a bell ringing, a wreath laying, and a moment of silence at 8:03 a.m. in remembrance of the second plane hitting the South Tower.

Mesquite holds Patriot Day memorial

The city of Mesquite hosted a short memorial ceremony with prayers and remarks on Wednesday morning at Freedom Park.

The Mesquite Police and Fire Honor Guards and the Mesquite Fire Department Pipes and Drum Corps participated, along with choir students from Mesquite High School and a Florence Black Elementary School kindergarten class.

Members of the public can see a piece of steel from the Twin Towers on display at Freedom Park, located near the Mesquite Arts Center on Galloway Avenue.

Kennedale remembers 9/11 victims with unique memorial

The city of Kennedale held an event to remember and honor those lost 23 years ago.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn spoke to the crowd at the September 11 Memorial in TownCenter Park, which features a 12-foot steel beam from the World Trade Center.

The beam stands in the middle of granite walls laid out in the shape of a pentagon and acts as a sundial, casting shadows on the walls at key points in time that coincide with events that happened on 9/11.

Volunteers pack meals for 9/11

Volunteers from several local businesses and nonprofit organizations gathered at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland to pack more than 420,000 meals in honor of the September 11 National Day of Service and Hunger Action Month.

The healthy, non-perishable meals will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

The event was part of a larger, nationwide effort to assemble more than 8.5 million meals for Americans with food insecurities.

Prosper residents donate blood in honor of 9/11 victims

The town of Prosper invited residents to give blood after attending a special ceremony on Wednesday morning.

The event featured retired NYPD Officer Hondo Becceril, who reflected on the tragedy and the country's resilience.

An American flag was also placed on a steel beam from the World Trade Center located outside the Prosper Central Fire Station.

The blood drive continues through 6 p.m. To register, visit www.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/145050.