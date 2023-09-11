Remembering 9/11: Local events to mark 22 years since terrorist attacks

Communities across North Texas are coming together for a day of remembrance 22 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Coppell

Coppell will be holding its Patriot Day ceremony on the steps of the Coppell Town Center at 8:30 a.m. with performances from the fire department’s bagpipe and drum corps.

Dallas

The George W. Bush Presidential Center will hold a moment of remembrance beginning at 8:30 a.m. The museum will open to guests at 8 a.m.

The public is also invited to a ceremony at SMU’s flagpole for an honor guard and bell ceremony for those who died on Sept. 11.

Also in Dallas, Pinkston High School's JROTC program will conduct a flagpole ceremony at 7:30 a.m. for people to unite in memory and give thanks.

Garland

In Garland, more than 1,000 people will gather to pack meals for people in need. This is the fifth year for the North Texas Meal Pack for 9/11 Day.

Organizers expect to pack hundreds of thousands of meals for people in the area. All of the meals will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

Volunteers will include employees from more than 40 companies based in North Texas.

Grapevine

Grapevine’s annual 9/11 ceremony starts at 7:40 a.m. at Grapevine Station with remarks from public officials and members of pilots’ and flight attendants’ associations.

Grapevine High School's wrestling team is also hosting a 9/11 Tribute Climb at 7:30 a.m. at Mustang Panther Stadium. First responders from the cities of Grapevine, Colleyville and Euless will join the team and others to climb the equivalent of the 110 flights of stairs that heroes climb inside the Twin Towers.

Kennedale

The city of Kennedale will host an event at 8 a.m. at the memorial site the city built in TownCenter Park. Everyone is welcome.

Mesquite

There will be a ceremony at 8 a.m. at Vanguard High School in Mesquite to honor the lives lost during that devastating time in American history.

Prosper

In northern Collin County, people in Prosper will commemorate 9/11 with a special ceremony and blood drive.

The town’s mayor, as well as its police and fire chiefs, will speak at the Prosper Central Fire Station at 9 a.m. Music and a flyover will follow.

The Carter BloodCare bus will collect donations at the fire station from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.