9/11 first responders to be celebrated in Fort Worth

First responders who were on the front lines of the Sept. 11 attacks will be honored Friday in Fort Worth.

To mark 20 years since the deadly attack, 40 New York City police and firefighters will be flown to Fort Worth to be recognized.

The Fort Worth police and fire departments, along with the Brotherhood of the Fallen organization is sending a special aircraft to pick them up.

"Twenty years later they are gone but will never be forgotten. This is a prime example of us coming together in solidarity 1,600 miles away. Here in Fort Worth, Texas where the west begins is where we will honor the 9/11 survivors from NYPD and FDNY," said Officer Jimmy Pollozani, the president of the Brotherhood of the Fallen.

Throughout the weekend, the first responders will be honored and celebrated for their service.

