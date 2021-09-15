80-year-old woman arrested in fatal shooting of Kaufman County woman

article

An 80-year-old North Texas woman is accused of fatally shooting a 52-year-old woman.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. to a home in the 12000 block of FM 1836.

At the home, authorities found a 52-year-old woman dead who was shot in her shoulder.

Authorities then arrested an 80-year-old woman for her death and took her to the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center

No names have been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

