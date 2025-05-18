80-year-old Richardson man given maximum sentence for child exploitation

article

The Brief An 80-year-old Richardson man, George Orton Jr., has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison. Orton was convicted by a jury in October 2024 for sexually abusing a seven-year-old and possessing child sexual abuse material. The judge imposed the consecutive maximum sentences despite Orton's age, describing his conduct as "unspeakable."



An 80-year-old Richardson man who sexually abused a seven-year-old has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison.

Maximum Sentence Imposed

George Kenneth Orton, Jr., of Richardson, was convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a child by a jury in October 2024.

Court documents show agents recovered a USB drive and two laptops containing child sexual abuse material at his home.

On May 14, 2025, Orton appeared before District Judge Brantley Starr for sentencing. Judge Starr sentenced Orton to consecutive maximum sentences of 360 months on each count, for a total of 720 months in federal prison.

What they're saying:

Judge Starr described Orton’s conduct against Minor Victim 1 as "unspeakable" and, in handing down the sentence, stated that he found no reason to give Orton less than the statutory maximum on each count, regardless of his age.

"The FBI is proud to collaborate with our law enforcement partners every single day to ensure anyone involved in criminal behavior against a child is brought to justice. The significant sentence given to the defendant sends a clear message that crimes against children will not be tolerated," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "Together, through continued vigilance and cooperation, we can prevent abuse and protect the most vulnerable among us."