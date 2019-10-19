80-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Far East Dallas

An 80-year-old man is dead following an overnight auto-pedestrian crash in Far East Dallas.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, and deputies met with a driver and passenger who said their vehicle had hit a person at I-30 and Dolphin, but deputies couldn’t find the pedestrian.

At 3 a.m., a body was found on the shoulder of I-30 and St. Francis.

The victim, identified as 80-year-old Leon Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that Martinez was the pedestrian who was struck hours earlier.

Martinez’s son told police that he was putting his father on a bus to Mexico at the Tornado Bus Lines Station.

He went to the restroom, but when he got back, he couldn’t find his father.

No further details have been released about the fatal crash.