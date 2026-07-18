Police investigate Little Elm short-term rental shooting involving Lewisville High students

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The Brief One juvenile suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting broke out at a short-term rental property in Little Elm on Friday night. The Town of Little Elm issued a reminder that events are strictly prohibited at short-term rentals, and officials are reviewing potential enforcement action against the property owners. Police state the shooting appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, though the suspect's identity and motive remain unknown as the investigation continues.



A shooting at a juvenile birthday party hosted at a short-term rental property left one teenager injured late Friday night, prompting an active police investigation and a warning from town officials regarding rental ordinances.

Little Elm shooting

What we know:

Little Elm Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire and juveniles running through a neighborhood near White Oak Drive and White Pine Drive at 11:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a birthday party at a short-term rental home. Investigators determined that the majority of the attendees were students from Lewisville High School.

One juvenile sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and went to a local hospital before officers arrived on the scene, police said.

Authorities stated the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Little Elm Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Frisco Police Department, Oak Point Police Department, and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

Following the incident, the Town of Little Elm issued a reminder to residents and visitors that town ordinances strictly prohibit parties and events at short-term rental properties.

What they're saying:

"These regulations are in place to help protect the safety and quality of life of our neighborhoods and to reduce the likelihood of incidents involving large, unsupervised gatherings," town officials said in a statement.

Officials added that the town is currently reviewing potential enforcement action against the owners of the rental property.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Little Elm Police Department.