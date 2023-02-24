Missing 76-year-old Dallas woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Dallas police said Sun Chu Park has been safely located.

---

Dallas police are asking for help locating an elderly woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Police said 76-year-old Sun Chu Park was last seen on Feb. 6 on Bickers Street, which is near North Hampton Road and the Trinity River.

She was driving a silver Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate PMX8350.

Park is described as an Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 130 pounds.

She may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

Anyone who spots her is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.