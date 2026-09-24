67-year-old sentenced to federal prison for mailing threatening letters, white powder to Texas judges

The Brief 67-year-old Donald Ray McCray was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison for mailing threatening communications towards several judges in Fort Worth and Amarillo. Court documents state in March 2025, McCray mailed threatening letters containing white powder while incarcerated at a Texas state prison. After being indicted in June 2025, McCray made further threats against government employees and judges at a federal court hearing.



A 67-year-old man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison after being found guilty of mailing threatening letters containing white powder to U.S. District Judges across Texas.

Hoax biological weapon sentencing

What we know:

On Wednesday, September 23, a U.S. District Judge sentenced 67-year-old Donald Ray McCray to 210 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

In April, a federal jury convicted McCray of three counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of hoax weapons of mass destruction.

Court documents state in March 2025, McCray mailed threatening letters containing white powder to federal courts in Amarillo and Fort Worth. McCray mailed the letters while incarcerated at a Texas state prison.

(GERMANY OUT) gavel, hammer and book (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

In the letters, McCray threatened to kill government employees and district judges.

McCray was indicted in June 2025. At a court hearing following his indictment, McCray made further threats against government employees and district judges.

McCray will be transferred back to state custody to stand trial for attempted murder of a prison guard.

What they're saying:

"Donald McCray’s threats were aimed at the very core of our justice system," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "Sending white powder and violent messages to judges and court staff is a criminal attempt to bully and destabilize the institutions that our system of justice relies on. Our office will always defend the integrity of the courts and hold those that threaten public servants fully accountable."

"Threats against federal and state government employees are serious crimes that undermine our system of government. No public servant should be forced to confront this kind of intimidation," said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock. "We would like to thank our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners for working together to secure this sentence."