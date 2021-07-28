60-year-old woman found shot to death inside Garland home

article

Garland police are investigating the murder of a 60-year-old woman killed inside of a home.

Police say 60-year-old Patricia Eifert was found shot to death around 7 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Northwest Highway and La Prada Drive.

A neighbor's surveillance video shows a black 4-door car creeping through the alley before a man and woman got out.

The video shows the man going into the garage while the woman rummaged through a car parked outside.

Officers say Eifert was inside of the home alone helping her child move in.

Police also say the same car was involved in a hit-and-run nearby where the man pointed a gun at someone.

Anyone with surveillance or information is asked to call Garland police.