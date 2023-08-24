60 pounds of meth found during Collin County traffic stop

The Collin County Sheriff's Office says they found approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop this week.

The North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit, which consists of deputies from many North Texas counties, pulled over a vehicle on US 75 in Collin County on Tuesday.

Houston resident Jesus Maldonado Peralta consented to a search of the car and deputies found several bags of the drugs.

Deputies arrested Peralta and charged him with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, involving 400 grams or more.

Jesus Maldonado Peralta (Source: Collin County Sheriff's Office)

Peralta is being held on $1,250,000 bond.