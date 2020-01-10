6-year-old battling cancer becomes Fort Worth officer for a day
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 6-year-old battling a rare form of liver cancer got a special honor from the Fort Worth Police Department.
Adriana Nixon was named an honorary officer on Thursday.
Officers gave her an official plaque and a few gifts. They also let her and her sister fly in the police helicopter.
Adriana is undergoing chemotherapy and hopes to get a liver transplant soon.
Fort Worth police said they held the ceremony to encourage her and her family as she deals with the diagnosis and treatment.