6-year-old battling cancer becomes Fort Worth officer for a day

A 6-year-old battling a rare form of liver cancer got a special honor from the Fort Worth Police Department.

Adriana Nixon was named an honorary officer on Thursday.

Officers gave her an official plaque and a few gifts. They also let her and her sister fly in the police helicopter.

Adriana is undergoing chemotherapy and hopes to get a liver transplant soon.

Fort Worth police said they held the ceremony to encourage her and her family as she deals with the diagnosis and treatment.