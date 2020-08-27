6 men indicted for Mother’s Day shooting in Fort Worth park

article

Six men were indicted for what police called a gang shooting at a crowded Fort Worth park on Mother’s Day.

Police said hundreds of people were gathered in Village Creek Park, along Highway 287 on the city’s southeast side. They were ignoring social distancing guidelines and officers were there trying to break up the large crowd.

Dash cameras captured the sound of gunshots and then video of people running for cover. Five people were injured, two of them critically.

Members of Fort Worth Police Department’s Gang Unit were able to identify several suspects.

Curs Gross, Kristopher Robinzine, Caleb Houston, Dcameron McKellar, Daveon Harden and Avin Wilburn are now facing charges for organized criminal activity, aggravated assault, deadly contact and engaging in organizing in organized crime.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are not ruling out the possibility of charging others,” said Page Simpson, with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Oﬃce.

