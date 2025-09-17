6 FWISD schools tapped for state-led turnaround effort

article

The Brief Fort Worth ISD is implementing the state's Resource Campus Model at six schools to improve academic performance. The targeted schools will receive additional support, including extended instructional time, new academic programs, and incentives to attract highly-rated teachers. Trustees are set to consider adopting a new curriculum on September 23 as part of the implementation plan.



Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) announced plans to implement the Texas Education Agency’s (TEA) Resource Campus Model at six campuses starting in the 2026–2027 school year.

This marks a significant step in the district’s ongoing efforts to address academic challenges at schools that have historically underperformed.

Targeted Schools for Transformation

Local perspective:

FWISD’s decision to adopt the model comes after years of incremental efforts to improve student performance, with district leaders acknowledging that bold action is now required.

The six campuses identified for the Resource Campus Model are:

Clifford Davis Elementary School

Morningside Middle School

Wedgwood Middle School

West Handley Elementary School

Western Hills Elementary School/Western Hills Primary

William James Middle School

These schools will receive additional academic, behavioral, and staffing support under the TEA’s guidelines, which emphasize a complete overhaul of school systems to maximize student success.

FWISD Superintendant

What they're saying:

FWISD Superintendent Dr. Karen Molinar stressed that the changes were necessary to address longstanding inequities in the district.

"Every child deserves the same opportunities, no matter which campus they attend," Dr. Molinar said in a districtwide communication email to families and staff.

"What unites us is a shared belief: every student in Fort Worth ISD deserves the best possible education, and every teacher deserves the right support to deliver it."

HB 1525

Big picture view:

The Resource Campus Model is a school turnaround strategy established under House Bill 1525 during the 87th Texas Legislative Session and later updated in the 89th.

According to the TEA, it provides a comprehensive approach to improving student outcomes by utilizing evidence-based academic programming, extending instructional time, and attracting top-tier teachers to the most high-need campuses.

Key Features of the Resource Campus Model

Dig deeper:

The Resource Campus Model, which is built on the Accelerating Campus Excellence (ACE) Restart Model, incorporates the following key elements designed to accelerate improvement:

Talent Identification & Strategic Staffing : The model uses the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) to attract and retain high-performing teachers, with at least 50% of core subject teachers required to hold a TIA designation. Teachers who are designated through TIA are eligible for increased salaries, providing a financial incentive to teach at the district’s highest-need schools.

Evidence-Based Academic Programming : Resource Campuses will adopt High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM), which are approved by the State Board of Education (SBOE) and aligned with academic standards. These curricula are designed to improve student outcomes through content-rich lessons and clear learning objectives.

Extended Learning Time: Eligible campuses will also implement the Additional Days School Year (ADSY) program, adding extra instructional days to help students catch up and master key concepts, particularly in reading and math.

Sept. 23 meeting

What's next:

FWISD's Superintendent says in the email that at the September 23 meeting, trustees will consider adopting the Bluebonnet Reading Language Arts curriculum. A program that was developed with teachers across Texas and reviewed by hundreds of FWISD teachers’ last Spring.