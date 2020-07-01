6 FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando

article

Six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Orlando, Florida for the MLS is Back Tournament.

According to the club, all FC Dallas players, coaches, and staff tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving for Orlando on June 21.

After arriving, two players then tested positive, and were put in quarantine.

As MLS-mandated testing continued, four more FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19.

All members of the FC Dallas traveling group will now remain quarantined in their hotel rooms until getting the results for their COVID-19 tests.

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to start July 8, with FC Dallas taking on Vancouver Whitecaps on July 9.

It’s not yet known how these positive tests will impact that game.